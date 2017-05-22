Common drug aspirin has shown promise in treating women at high risk of potentially deadly pregnancy complication pre-eclampsia.
Australian researchers at The Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne have found that low-dose aspirin in the lab, changes the way placental cells function, correcting the production of proteins that are associated with pre-eclampsia.
The condition may have no symptoms but high blood pressure and protein in the urine are key features.
Due to the research and a growing body of evidence around aspirin, Professor Shaun Brennecke, the hospital's Director of Maternal-Foetal Medicine has begun recommending women at high risk of the condition to start taking aspirin early in their pregnancy.
Pre-eclampsia affects one in 20 pregnancies and is a leading cause of death in women and babies.
The only way to treat it and save the mother and baby's life is for emergency delivery often when a baby is preterm.