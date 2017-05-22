Doctors at The Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne have begun prescribing pregnant women at high risk of preeclampsia with low doses of aspirin.

Common drug aspirin has shown promise in treating women at high risk of potentially deadly pregnancy complication pre-eclampsia.

Australian researchers at The Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne have found that low-dose aspirin in the lab, changes the way placental cells function, correcting the production of proteins that are associated with pre-eclampsia.

The condition may have no symptoms but high blood pressure and protein in the urine are key features.

Due to the research and a growing body of evidence around aspirin, Professor Shaun Brennecke, the hospital's Director of Maternal-Foetal Medicine has begun recommending women at high risk of the condition to start taking aspirin early in their pregnancy.

Pre-eclampsia affects one in 20 pregnancies and is a leading cause of death in women and babies.

The only way to treat it and save the mother and baby's life is for emergency delivery often when a baby is preterm.