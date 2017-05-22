The family of Lindt Cafe siege victim Tori Johnson are angry police waited until someone was killed before taking action.
"I'll never be able understand how you can make a calculated decision that you wait for someone to die. It's just beyond me," his mother Rosie Connellan tells Four Corners in a special report to be broadcast on Monday night.
NSW Coroner Michael Barnes will on Wednesday hand down his findings into the December 2014 siege sparked by terrorist Man Haron Moris, which ended in his death and that of Mr Johnson and Katrina Dawson.
