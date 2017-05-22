A potential "royalties holiday" for Adani appears to be off the table, after it was ruled out by Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Jackie Trad rejected suggestions Adani was offered lower royalties to get its multi-billion dollar Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin off the ground.

"We've got a pre-election commitment in relation to any subsidisation of Adani, and we made that commitment very clearly at the last state election, that there would be no royalty holiday or subsidisation of taxpayer funds for Adani," she told reporters on Monday.