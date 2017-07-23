A man will face court on arson and threatening violence charges after he allegedly burnt down another man's caravan in North Queensland.

A man has been charged with arson and threatening violence after allegedly setting another man's caravan alight during a dispute in North Queensland.

Police allege a 61-year-old man threatened a 72-year-old man with a knife at Watsonville near Atherton on Saturday afternoon before pouring flammable liquid around the caravan and setting it alight.

No one was hurt but the caravan and an adjoining shed were completely destroyed.

The 61-year-old was arrested and charged with threatening violence, arson, indecent acts and entering premises with intent and was refused bail to appear at Mareeba Magistrates Court on Monday.