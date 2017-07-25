Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan has resigned from the frontbench to check whether he holds dual Italian-Australian citizenship.

Senator Canavan is standing down to clarify his citizenship status because his mother is Italian.

In 2006, his mother applied for citizenship and in doing so she made an application for the then 25-year-old as well.

"I had no knowledge that I, myself, had become an Italian citizen - nor had I requested to become an Italian citizen."

His mother raised with him the possibility that he may be a citizen after the resignations of Greens deputy leaders Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam.

"I have become aware that according to the Italian government, I am a citizen of Italy," Senator Canavan told reporters.

Attorney-General George Brandis says Senator Canavan may not be in breach of rules forbidding dual citizens from holding office because the Queensland senator was unaware of the application made on his behalf by his mother.

"It is the government’s preliminary view that because the registration was obtained without Senator Canavan’s knowledge nor consent that he is not in breach of Section 44 of the Constitution."

Italian citizenship is determined by blood right - a child whose parent, or parents, are Italian is automatically considered a citizen.

Senator Canvan was elected to the upper house in 2013 and has been the Resources Minister for just over a year.

