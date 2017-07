The Victorian government has accepted all 66 recommendations from a panel that investigated laws to allow assisted dying for terminally ill patients.

Assisted dying laws will be debated in the Victorian parliament by the end of the year, Premier Daniel Andrews hopes.

The Victorian government has accepted all 66 recommendations made by an advisory panel that investigated laws to allow terminally ill patients to choose to die, Mr Andrews told ABC radio on Tuesday.

He says he hopes debate on the laws will be over by the end of the year.