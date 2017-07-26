One Nation's Malcolm Roberts is refusing to produce documents confirming he has renounced his British citizenship prior to an inquiry, as new reports raise further doubts about his status.
However, the Indian-born senator has emphatically stated he is not a British nor Indian citizen.
Senator Roberts has published a copy of a statutory declaration stating that he is not a citizen of either the UK nor India to his Facebook page.
“I am a citizen of Australia only,” the document reads.
Senator Roberts was born in Disergarh, India in 1955. His father was born in Wales.
Documents on British nationals born overseas between 1818-2005 show a Malcolm I. Roberts born in 1955 in Dibrugarh, India.
Senator Roberts has stated he has documents of his renunciation of British citizenship.
“Prior to nominating for the Senate I ensured that I was no longer a British or Indian citizen and have necessary documents,” he said on Twitter.
The Queensland senator has also said those documents will be provided to a parliamentary inquiry he has proposed investigating the eligibility of all sitting MPs and Senators to hold office.
“Until the inquiry, my stat dec stands,” he said.
“My renunciation documentation will be provided to this inquiry.”
SBS World News contacted Senator Roberts’ office on Wednesday but a spokesman declined questions.
The spokesman said Senator Roberts had provided more proof of his eligibility than Labor frontbencher Penny Wong.
He also repeated Senator Roberts’ statement that a false statutory declaration would be punishable by four years in jail.