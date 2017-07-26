A man has been shot dead outside Sydney’s Central Station after a standoff with police.

A witness told SBS World News at the scene a man who looked like he had a pair of separated scissors was holding back police at a florist shop near the station on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene after reports of an armed robbery.

Three policemen with guns were aiming at the man in the shop.

The man was then heard shouting at police: “Shoot me.”

Three shots were then fired before the man went down.

He died at the scene.

Police at Central Station. (Andrea Booth, SBS World News)

SBS World News witnessed people running and screaming as the shots were being fired. Some took shelter behind columns.

Some people were unsure where the shots were being fired. Two young commuters yelled out at police, "Why did you shoot him?"

Paramedics were called shortly after.

NSW Police told SBS World News a police operation was underway.

"A critical incident investigation will now examine all circumstances surrounding the incident," police said in a statement.

The scene at Central Station. (Andrea Booth, SBS World News)

