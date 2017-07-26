The media lines up outside the Melbourne court room where Cardinal George Pell will appear. (AAP)

Security is already in place at the Melbourne court where Australia's most senior Catholic and Vatican official, George Pell, will appear on abuse charges.

The media is already lining up to ensure a seat in the Melbourne court room where Cardinal George Pell is expected to appear later on Wednesday.

Security has also been stepped up outside the Melbourne Magistrates Court, hours before Pell is scheduled to appear for a filing hearing.

The court has made no special arrangements for the appearance despite Pell's high profile and the intense worldwide media attention.

The court will operate on a "business as usual" basis, with Pell expected to line up and clear security screening as he enters the court building.

Victoria Police say they have been liaising with the court about appropriate arrangements for the day, but won't comment further.

Pell, 76, will face court for the first time since being charged with multiple, historical sex abuse charges - making him the highest-ranking Catholic official to face such charges.

His matter is expected to be come before a magistrate at 10am (AEST).