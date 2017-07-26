SA Attorney-General John Rau says new laws will help prosecute child exploitation offences. (AAP)

South Australia's attorney-general will introduce a bill that forces those suspected of child sex offences to reveal their computer passwords to police.

Suspected criminals will have to reveal their computer passwords or encrypted codes to police under proposed new child protection laws in South Australia.

Attorney-General John Rau says the new laws will help police and the courts investigate and prosecute offences involving child exploitation material -admitting advances in technology mean police are increasingly unable to access incriminating material.

"It is crucial that the criminal law keeps pace with changes in society and new ways of offending," Mr Rau said.

"The reforms proposed by the government are a response to technological advances and the new way in which crimes, especially the sexual exploitation and abuse of children, are being committed."

SA currently has no general legislation to make offenders give password access to encrypted material.

The proposed bill will also target those who operate child exploitation websites without actual possession of exploitative material, closing a loophole in the existing legislation.

Offenders will face a maximum 10-year jail sentence,