39 MINS AGO  UPDATED 38 MINS AGO

Junior oil producer Senex Energy's full year revenue has fallen 37 per cent amid struggles with lower sales volume and weaker oil prices.

The Brisbane-based company's sale revenue for the June quarter was down 10 per cent to $9.9 million contributing to a full year sales revenue of $43.6 million, down from $69.3 million in 2016.

Senex, which sold 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent in the final quarter, blamed the fall on lower sales and a lower realised price of $A61 per barrel on oil sales, compared to $A71 per barrel the prior year.

