Oil producer Senex Energy has posted a 37 per cent slide in full year revenue on the back of lower oil prices and a slump in sales volume.

The Brisbane-based company's sale revenue for the June quarter was down 10 per cent to $9.9 million contributing to a full year sales revenue of $43.6 million, down from $69.3 million in 2016.

Senex, which sold 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent in the final quarter, blamed the fall on lower sales and a lower realised price of $A61 per barrel on oil sales, compared to $A71 per barrel the prior year.