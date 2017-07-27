Foreign and defence ministers from Australia and the UK have pledged to deepen ties between their countries, particularly on security and military issues.

Australia and Britain have pledged to strengthen their military and intelligence ties as the UK prepares to exit from the European Union.

The pledge was made by foreign and defence ministers from both countries during their annual talks in Sydney on Thursday.

In a joint statement the ministers said they would cooperate on military activities in the Asia region, share more classified information, as well as swap details on getting the military to help with domestic counter-terrorism operations.

"Australia and the UK will work together to find opportunities to conduct cooperative activities in the region whenever we have military assets in the same area at the same time," the ministers said.

Both countries plan to share more classified information about their defence and security arrangements.

Following a spate of terrorist attacks in Britain, the ministers have also agreed to swap notes on how to coordinate the involvement of their respective military forces in domestic counter-terrorism operations and what they call post-attack rehabilitation.

The UK and Australia also plan to hold a leadership forum in 2018, featuring business, government, academics and community leaders.

They will also co-chair an international workshop on human trafficking and modern slavery at the Australian High Commission in London.