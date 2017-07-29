A counter-terrorism summit in Indonesia will not just be a "talking meet" but will create tangible outcomes, Attorney-General George Brandis says.

Australia's attorney-general has promised "tangible outcomes" from a sub-regional terrorism summit in Indonesia focused on the emerging "menace" in the southern Philippines.

Australia and Indonesia are co-hosting the meet in Manado in North Sulawesi, which brings together six nations including the Philippines to discuss how the region can better co-ordinate intelligence and operations to combat the risk of foreign fighters and terrorism.

"It is Australia's hope that this will be the first such meeting and this forum will become a part of the regional architecture as our nations join together to fight the menace that has emerged in our midst," Senator Brandis said on Saturday.

The meet comes amid fears that as Islamic State loses ground in the Middle East it will seek footholds elsewhere, particularly in the southern Philippines city of Marawi where government forces remain locked in a battle with ISIS militants.

"The conflict in Marawi reminds us in the most immediate possible way of the urgency and the proximity of the threat that is faced by all of us," Senator Brandis said.

He said the meeting would not be just a "talking meeting" but that "tangible outcomes" would be produced on how to increase co-operation and intelligence sharing.

It is expected it will cover several issues, including how to track fighters' movements, disrupt networks and adopt a more integrated regional approach to border management.

Delegates are also set to discuss combating the use of encrypted communications and social media to spread extremists' messages.