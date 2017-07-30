Chris Lilley apologised for the post, adding it "is not connected in any way to current news stories." (Chris Lilley / Instagram)

Chris Lilley says a video of a music clip titled 'Squashed N****' - which was posted to his Instagram account on Saturday - 'is not connected in any way to current news stories'.

The comedian Chris Lilley has apologised after facing criticism online for a blackface video posted to his Instagram account.

Social media users reacted with anger when the music video was reposted to Lilley’s account on Saturday.

The video - titled Squashed N**** - features Lilley as his Angry Boys character S.Mouse.

It was posted hours after hundreds of people took to the streets of Melbourne to protest over the death of Indigenous boy Elijah Doughty.

Some Twitter users claimed the post was insensitive at a time when Indigenous people are mourning the death of the 14-year-old boy.

The video was deleted from Lilley’s Instagram account and the comedian issued an apology on Twitter.

He clarified that the post “is not connected in any way to current news stories”.

“My social media pages are run for me to give fans nostalgic pics or clips from previous shows,” Lilley said in a statement on Twitter.

“A fan-made remix of a song from Angry Boys made in 2009 was posted recently. It is not connected in any way to current news stories.

“I apologise for any hurt caused by the misinterpretation.”

A 56-year-old man was last week acquitted of manslaughter over the death of Doughty in Kalgoorlie, and was instead sentenced to three years jail on a lesser charge.

The man admitted to dangerous driving occasioning death after he hit the teen with his ute. He had been chasing the boy, who had stolen his motorcycle.

The man said the motorbike veered in front of his car and he was unable to avoid the collision.

The Supreme Court jury deliberated for six hours before finding the man - whose identity is suppressed - guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.

