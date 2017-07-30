Michael Oldfield touches down for Canberra in a win over Souths which kept their finals hopes alive. (AAP)

Canberra could require wins in their last five games of the NRL season to make the finals, but coach Ricky Stuart isn't worried about confidence in the group.

It has been their own worst enemy all year, but Canberra coach Ricky Stuart hopes confidence can help the Raiders through a difficult path to the NRL finals.

The Raiders got through their first of six sudden death games against South Sydney on Saturday night, keeping their season alive with a 32-18 win.

The victory kept them in 10th, four points back from eighth-placed St George Illawarra, but still potentially requiring five wins from their final five games to make the play-offs.

"We are in sudden death every week, we know that" Stuart said.

"We've made it very hard for ourselves all year and we're in a difficult position at the moment.

"But we're still fighting. It's in the jumper. We don't ever give up."

Canberra travel to Cronulla next weekend and have an away clash with Melbourne in the last round - both must-win games if they wish to back up last year's finals finish.

But Stuart isn't concerned about self belief ahead of the worrisome month.

"We don't lack confidence - that's one thing about them," Stuart said.

"it's probably why a lot of the error has been in our game earlier in the piece. They don't lack confidence.

"We've got belief in ourselves. Every week they get to training and they're ready to go again, that's why I love coaching them because of their never-give-in attitude."

Canberra also showed a tonne of resilience in Saturday's win.

With right-edge winger Jordan Rapana among three Raiders suspended, Canberra's left side of Blake Austin, Joe Tapine, Jarrod Croker and Nick Cotric scored the first three tries.

"That whole left edge from Blake to Nick were wonderful," Stuart said.

"Joey Taps had a wonderful game filling in for Papa (Josh Papalii).

"Having Sia (Soliola), Papa and Raps (Rapana) sitting on the sideline - they've been three of our best players all season.

"The way the other boys stepped in for those guys it was their responsibility to play well."