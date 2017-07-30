A dog has saved two girls by leading family members to them after the pair were struck by lightning in the US state of Utah.

Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike on a meadow in the US state of Utah after their dog brought help to them.

Authorities say the girls, aged eight and 16, were crossing a meadow to explore during a family camping trip when they were struck by lightning on Friday morning.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office says the dog ran back to the campsite and alerted family members. They followed the dog back to the unconscious girls.

The Deseret News reports that a Utah Department of Public helicopter that happened to be in the area for a biological study flew the girls to a hospital.

The eight-year-old suffered critical injuries and the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries.

Authorities did not name the dog's breed.