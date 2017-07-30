Australian veteran Karrie Webb is back on top of the leaderboard at the Scottish Open. (AAP)

Karrie Webb and South Korea's Sei Young Kim have battled brutal conditions at Dundonald Links to share the lead heading into the final round of the Scottish Open.

Webb (70) and Kim (69) played through sideways rain and 50kph winds to reach six-under-par, two strokes clear of halfway leader Cristie Kerr, who dropped back with a 73.

Sapin's Carlota Ciganda and Kim's compatriot Sun Young Yoo are two shots further back.

"I felt very comfortable out there early on and got off to a good start, so that settled any nerves," seven-time major winner Webb said.

"I really just hung in there on the back nine. I actually got a couple of good breaks when it was raining.

"I made some good up and downs as well."

Hall of Famer Webb, now 42 and in her 23rd season as a professional, made two bogeys and some sensational saves on the back nine.

The Australian veteran and Kim then showed their mettle as they birdied the 17th in a torrential rainstorm.

Coming down the par-five 18th, Kim hit a superb second shot up to 10 feet from the hole and faced an eagle putt to move one stroke ahead.

But the wind buffeted her ball and it ended just left of the hole.

"I've never played before in this weather," said Kim, the world No.11.

"It was a really great experience. It's rare to play with veteran players, like Cristie and Karrie, they are really great players.

"It was really tough to focus on each shot, but I kept focused for a few seconds."

The last time Webb - who has gone 71 events since her last win on the LPGA Tour at the 2014 Founders Cup - held a lead after 54 holes was the 2014 HSBC Women's Champions, where she finished third.

Kim has held the 54-hole lead three times, winning the last two at the Lotte Championship and the Blue Bay LPGA in 2015.