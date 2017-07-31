The veteran football journalist leaves behind a legacy spanning the course of five decades.

Football broadcasting legend Les Murray has died at the age of 71.

For decades Les Murray was the face and voice of Australian football. Known as ‘Mr Football’, he has been largely credited with making the World Game part of Australian culture.

Les Murray immigrated to Australia in 1956 as an 11-year-old, as his family escaped Hungary amidst communist Russia’s occupation. In 2015 he told SBS that people smugglers helped them escape.

The family first landed in Darwin, before eventually being bussed to a migrant camp near Wagga Wagga.

As an SBS football commentator and presenter, he covered eight World Cups, before retiring in 2014. He has also been inducted into the FFA Football Hall of Fame.

Dateline: Les Murray's Mission

Statement from SBS

SBS is sad to advise that earlier today Les Murray passed away after a long period of illness.

Les will be remembered not just for his 35 year contribution to football in Australia, but for being a much-loved colleague, mentor and friend who has left a unique legacy. To say he will sorely missed is an understatement.

Many Australians know Les as Mr Football, who began working with SBS when it launched as a television broadcaster in 1980. His role went far beyond being a football commentator. The growth, popularity and success of football in Australia today is absolutely a reflection of his passion and advocacy for the game that he loved.

We pass on our deepest sympathies to his family, including his partner Maria and his daughters Tania and Natalie. They ask that their privacy is respected during this difficult time.

SBS Managing Director, Michael Ebeid, said: “No one better embodied what SBS represents than Les Murray. From humble refugee origins, he became one of Australia’s most recognised and loved sporting identities.

"Not just a football icon, but a great Australian story and an inspiration to many, to say that his contribution to SBS and to football was enormous, doesn’t do it justice. This is a devastating loss for all of us at SBS. Our thoughts are with his family and all that loved him.”

Day One stories: Les Murray describes his first day Down Under

Les Murray's SBS career