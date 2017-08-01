NBA veteran Andrew Bogut would be a welcome addition to the Utah Jazz, according to fellow Australian Joe Ingles.

Veteran centre Bogut has been on the hunt for a new team since his time with NBA finalists Cleveland ended after less than a minute on court when he broke his leg in May.

Free agent Bogut has said around four unnamed teams have shown interest in his services but his future remains unknown ahead of the season start in late October.

Jazz star Ingles has no doubt the 32-year-old Bogut would be a valuable asset after playing key roles for Milwaukee, Golden State and Dallas since joining the NBA as No.1 draft pick in 2005.

"I would love for him to come over to Utah," Ingles told AAP.

"He's got a connection there already and if they want to take him I'll happily have him."

Ingles himself is eyeing an expanded role in 2017-18 after All Star forward Gordon Hayward's departure to Boston.

In his first post-season, Ingles gained confidence from starting every game of the Jazz's playoffs campaign in April-May.

"I played in big games for Australia and big games in Europe but never in the (NBA) playoffs," he said.

"It is a different level and to play a big role gives you more confidence going into this season, knowing you can play 35 minutes against the best shooting guard or best wing in the league and compete.

"You always want to keep getting better and keep helping your team in different ways.

"I don't want to be just a shooter or just a defender or just a passer. So I feel like I'm ready to take on a bigger role."

Ingles tipped the Jazz's Australian youngster Dante Exum to kick on after an inconsistent season on his return from a serious knee injury.

Exum faces a make-or-break 12 months after averaging 6.2 points in 2016-17 before spending most of the playoffs on the bench.

"Just relax and play. He puts a lot of pressure on himself," Ingles said.

"He's worked his ass off in the off-season to be ready and had a great couple of Summer League games.

"For him now, it's putting all that into game and I have no doubt he'll be fine."