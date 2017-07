The SA govt will allow LGBT couples to have their relationships recognised through a new register. (AAP)

The register for LGBT couples will ensure their relationships are legally recognised and will help people assert their rights, including in situations of medical care, Premier Jay Weatherill announced on Tuesday.

The register will also allow gay and lesbian couples married overseas to have their relationship legally recognised in SA.