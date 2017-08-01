A state funeral will be held for SBS football legend Les Murray, who died after a long illness on Monday.

A state funeral will be held for SBS football legend Les Murray, the NSW government has announced.

Murray, dubbed 'Mr Football', died after a long period of illness on Monday.

“On behalf of the people of NSW I extend my deepest sympathies to Les Murray’s family, friends and colleagues,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“Thanks in large part to Les’s tireless and passionate advocacy, football is now one of the most popular sports in the country and part of our mainstream sporting consciousness.”

There had been calls for a state funeral from Murray’s former colleagues and the federal Labor party.

Murray began his career at SBS in 1980 as a Hungarian subtitle writer.

But his passion for football rapidly brought him into the sports team. By 1986, he was hosting the network's World Cup coverage.

As an SBS football commentator and presenter, he covered eight World Cups, before retiring in 2014. That same year he was also inducted into the FFA Football Hall of Fame.

Tributes have flown from all circles for the football commentator, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, the football community and fans sharing their accolades of the lauded sports commentator.

SBS colleague and close friend Craig Foster on Tuesday also joined calls for a state funeral.

Football club Southern Expansion also threw their support behind the calls, saying a state funeral would be a worthy recognition for one of "Australia's most loved and respected public figures".