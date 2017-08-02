Police tape blocks of a section of pavement outside the front of of a property in Surrey Hills in Sydney, Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (AAP)

One-of-four men arrested over an alleged terror plot to bring down a plane has been released without charge.

Federal police have spent days rifling through several properties across Sydney following the arrest on Saturday afternoon of the men on suspicion of being behind the conspiracy.

A 50-year-old man was released from police custody about 7pm on Tuesday without being charged with a criminal offence, a joint statement from the AFP and NSW Police said on Wednesday.

The remaining three suspects will stay in detention under special powers which allow police to hold them for up to a week.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and further information will be provided at an appropriate time," the statement said.

The alarming plot is reported to have allegedly involved an improvised device and the target was a plane, with one theory suggesting the would-be terrorists planned to use a meat grinder to conceal their home-made device.

Prof Barton said it didn't produce "tell-tale" signs picked up at airport swab tests and would have appeared opaque under an X-ray.

"There's a chance if someone had a hand-turned sausage grinder that's not electric, it was packed so it didn't rattle, and had a plausible story that they were asked to bring it back as a gift, that might just be plausible enough for it to slip through."

While Prof Barton said the conspiracy was "clearly the most sophisticated terror plot" Australia had ever seen, it likely would have failed because the bomb may have been stopped at security, failed to detonate or failed to bring an aircraft down.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways on Tuesday confirmed it was helping Australian authorities with the investigation amid reports the arrests were made after a tip-off from foreign intelligence services.

News agency Reuters cited a US official as saying the plot was "fairly well along".

Police have until Sunday to charge the men before they are released, however, it's understood detectives might be able to apply for further detention provisions.