Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a visit to the Busselton Jetty in Busselton, Western Australia, (AAP)

The Prime Minister is not confirming whether the government is considering a postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has sidestepped questions over whether the government is considering a postal plebiscite to resolve the same-sex marriage debate, amid reports legal advice is being sought on such an option.

It comes as 20-year-old comments surfaced from the Prime Minister criticising the merits of a postal plebiscite, and as former prime minister Tony Abbott fired a warning shot over Mr Turnbull's leadership over the issue.

The idea of a non-binding, voluntary public vote via the post has been firming as an option to resolve the impasse over same-sex marriage legalisation as a rebel group of Liberal MPs vow to push a parliamentary vote.

West Australian senator Dean Smith is working on a marriage equality bill while his lower house Liberal colleagues Trevor Evans, Tim Wilson and Warren Entsch have been discussing options with colleagues.

The government is now seeking advice on the preparations for a postal plebiscite, Sky News and Fairfax Media are reporting.

Liberal MP Andrew Laming says the postal vote is a viable alternative given the government’s election commitment for a general plebiscite failed a senate vote earlier this year.

“In this case we’ve done everything we possibly can as a political party to fulfill the promise,” he told ABC Radio.

“We’ve explored every option – the postal plebiscite is the next most live option.

“And one could argue that once a plebiscite is completely impossible, the party room is at liberty to work out what to do next.”

But he concedes responses to a postal vote would show up short compared to a general election.

“On a postal plebiscite I wouldn’t expect the turnout anywhere near a federal election – this might mean only two out of three voters only show up.

“It’s only as strong as people’s compulsions to turn up – financial or emotive.”

The Liberal Party is expected to thrash out the issue during a party room meeting next week when parliament returns from the long winter break.

Mr Turnbull refused several questions about the issue on Wednesday, but did not rule out a postal plebiscite.

He said the coalition policy was to hold a plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

“We have a policy; I’m for the policy we took to the election,” Mr Turnbull told reporters in Busselton, WA.

“That’s our policy, it has not changed.”

It came as comments emerged from Mr Turnbull criticising the merits of a postal plebiscite in 1997, when he headed the push for a republic.

Related Coalition MPs scolded for pushing same-sex marriage bill as study shows public support on the rise A group of Coalition backbenchers are pushing for a partyroom debate on same-sex marriage as early as next week, despite chastisement from conservatives in the party.

In the opinion piece for The Australian, he expressed reservations about the reach of a postal vote saying those who changed their address on the electoral roll would not get ballot papers, potentially affecting young people and Indigenous Australians.

“Postal votes are notoriously insecure,” he wrote.

Mr Abbott suggested the same-sex marriage plebisicite be taken to another election.

He also cautioned his “rebel” colleagues against crossing the floor of parliament in favour of legalising gay marriage, while offering a warning shot about Mr Turnbull's authority being attacked.

“I would say to any of my colleagues tempted to cross the floor, don’t forget the platform on which you were elected," Mr Abbott said.

“It’s obviously a dramatic loss of discipline inside the government; it’s a serious attack on the authority of the leadership.”

-with AAP