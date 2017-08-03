Vernon Philander is out of hospital and ready to attack England's batsmen again. (AAP)

Vernon Philander says he is feeling much better and is ready to rip into the England batting order in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Vernon Philander has arrived in Manchester determined to help South Africa recover from their off-colour performance at The Oval.

The tourists badly missed the full assistance of Philander, who would surely have been in his element in the third Test but for a mystery stomach bug which restricted him to 32 overs and left him bowling - by his own estimations - at only "70 or 80 per cent".

In tailor-made conditions under heavy cloud cover, which played into the hands of the seamers on both sides, Philander was left nursing a bout of frustration to go with his physical ailments.

While he was laid low, and even spent a night in hospital on a drip mid-match, South Africa went down by 239 runs and can only draw the series at best at Old Trafford.

Philander cut a much perkier figure on his arrival in the north of England.

"It was either something I picked up or something I ate that really 'drilled' me for a couple of days," Philander said.

"I think it probably got a lot worse having to bowl after losing quite a lot of fluids.

"The night in hospital, being on a drip, really revitalised me. But then in the morning, it was (not good) again."

This series has been notable for lurching unstoppably one way or another at each venue - with England twice winning easily, yet losing by 340 runs in between at Trent Bridge.

"We hope the trend keeps going," added Philander.

"It's a bit of a rollercoaster at the moment, the way it's been going and the margins of victory and defeat.

"The boys are ready for this one. We've had a few hard chats ... and we hope to step up."