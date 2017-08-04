Pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Steve Hooker at the worlds. (AAP)

Kurtis Marschall is continuing Australia's proud record in the men's pole vault ahead of the world athletics championships in London.

It's only natural that Kurtis Marschall would draw inspiration from the exploits of Steve Hooker.

What better role model for an Australian pole vaulter than the man who won Olympic gold in 2008 and the world championships title in 2009, both in thrilling fashion?

The 20-year-old Marschall is tracking ahead of Hooker's exploits at the same age.

He improved his personal best to 5.73m last month and is already a regular fixture on the prestigious Diamond League circuit, where he recently finished ahead of French great Renaud Lavillenie in Monaco.

"That was pretty unexpected because he is the world record holder and world-renowned for being one of the most consistent guys on the circuit," said Marschall, who is targeting a spot in the final at the world championships, which start on Friday.

"It's probably not the best year he has jumped but you know anyone's scalp is there to take and his was that on the day.

"It was huge, a real confidence booster knowing I am not just one of the guys filling the field."

Marschall acquitted himself well on his Olympic debut last year, clearing 5.60m and only missing out on a spot in the final on countback.

The South Australian is already consistent around the 5.70m mark - a standard Hooker didn't reach until he was 22 when he made a giant leap forward.

"He obviously is the best vaulter that's ever lived in Australia," said Marschall.

"I know he wasn't an early bloomer like me, he picked up the pole a little bit later and progressed a little bit later.

" ... I would like to fulfil what Steve has accomplished in winning the Olympic Games, winning the world championships, winning world indoors - that's pretty insane."

Marschall's progression to date more closely resembles that of another Australian, 1996 world junior champion Paul Burgess, also a member of the exclusive six-metre club but whose career never reached the dizzying heights of Hooker's.

"(Burgess) had all the records before me," said Marschall.

"I equalled his under-18 national record and I beat his under-20 national record so I am sort of comparing myself to him because we are on the same sort of path and he jumped six metres in the end as well."

The men's pole vault qualifying is on Sunday and the final is on Tuesday.

American Sam Kendricks and Poland's Piotr Lisek top the entry list, with both having already cleared 6m this year.