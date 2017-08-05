Athletics - Defending champion Malachowski eases into discus final

Signout
LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Piotr Malachowski signalled his intent to retain his discus title by qualifying for the final at the first attempt in the World Championships on Friday.
39 MINS AGO  UPDATED 38 MINS AGO

The Pole, twice Olympic silver medallist, achieved his place in Saturday’s final with a throw of 65.13 metres at the London Stadium, the qualifying mark being 65 metres.

He will be tested, however, by in-form Daniel Stahl of Sweden who threw a competition-leading 67.64 in the opening round, followed by Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania on 67.01 and Germany’s Robert Harting on 65.32.

"I felt confident coming to this competition and I consider myself a favourite tomorrow. I think 69 metres will be enough for gold," Stahl said.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge, Editing by Ed Osmond)

