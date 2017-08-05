Athletics - Defending champion Malachowski eases into discus final

The Pole, twice Olympic silver medallist, achieved his place in Saturday’s final with a throw of 65.13 metres at the London Stadium, the qualifying mark being 65 metres.
He will be tested, however, by in-form Daniel Stahl of Sweden who threw a competition-leading 67.64 in the opening round, followed by Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania on 67.01 and Germany’s Robert Harting on 65.32.
"I felt confident coming to this competition and I consider myself a favourite tomorrow. I think 69 metres will be enough for gold," Stahl said.
(Reporting by Christian Radnedge, Editing by Ed Osmond)