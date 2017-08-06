Australian Kurtis Marschall has advanced to the men's pole vault final at the world athletics championships.

Australian Kurtis Marschall has bounced back superbly from a shaky start to book his spot in the men's pole vault final at world athletics championships.

The 20-year-old South Australian was on the brink of elimination on Sunday after missing his first two attempts at 5.45m.

But he got over the bar at the third and final attempt and followed that with a big clearance at 5.60m.

Despite three misses at 5.70m, Marschall advanced in 11th place, on countback, to the final on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning AEST).

World record holder and 2012 Olympic champ Renaud Lavillenie from France and Poland's Piotr Lisek were the leading qualifiers.