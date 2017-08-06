A distraught Morgan Mitchell has been run out in the heats of the women's 400m at the world athletics championships.

A tearful Morgan Mitchell has revealed she is battling personal issues and feels lost after being eliminated in the opening round of the women's 400m at the world athletics championships.

The 22-year-old Mitchell finished fifth in her first-round heat in London on Sunday in 52.22 seconds, nearly a second outside her personal best.

"I don't think people understand how hard you work, for it to all fall to pieces in 52 seconds is just crap," said Mitchell.

"It feels like last year all over again - but I am a different person, a different athlete.

"I just don't know what's going on. We just have to sit down, re-evaluate and fix what went wrong.

"It's just hard separating yourself from athlete to person, particularly when you are suffering on the sidelines and people don't get that.

"I felt cooked and it just sucks because that is not who I am."

Mitchell did advance from the first round last year at the Rio Olympics before finishing a distant last in her 400m semi.

She admitted on Sunday that she had suffered from the post-Olympic blues.

"That definitely haunted me. It definitely wasn't supposed to go that way last year," she said.

"I think to be honest, I didn't want to care anymore.

"I fell into a heap of sad emotions, depression, didn't want to get out of bed, was crying at training.

"I'm not an excuse person. I told (coach Peter Fitzgerald) I might be sad but that doesn't mean I am going to bring that to the track.

"So it's a s*** feeling like I have brought it all back to the track. I'm f***ing lost at the moment."

Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain was the leading qualifier for the semis in 50.57.

Also advancing with ease were US superstar Allyson Felix and reigning Olympic champ Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas.