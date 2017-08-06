The US military is searching for three missing marines after their Osprey aircraft carrying 26 personnel crashed off the central Queensland coast.

A search and rescue operation is under way off Queensland's coast for three marines who are missing after a US military plane crashed into the sea.

The plane, an MV-22 Osprey, was carrying 26 personnel including crew when it crashed about 4pm on Saturday off the central Queensland coast at Shoalwater Bay.

It had taken off from the USS Bonhomme Richard and was on regularly scheduled operations when it hit the water in a "mishap", a statement from the US military says.

Small boats and aircraft from the Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship, immediately swung into action.

Twenty-three marines were rescued while three remain missing.

US President Donald Trump, who has just begun a 17-day "working vacation", at his New Jersey golf club, had been briefed on the incident by his new chief of staff John Kelly, a White House official told reporters.

Minister for Defence Marise Payne confirmed in a statement late on Saturday night that no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft.

The search and rescue operation is being conducted by the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unite and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, which are on deployment in the Indo-Asia Pacific region.

"The United States are leading the search and recovery effort," Senator Payne said.

She had also briefed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and spoken with US Defense Secretary James Mattis to offer Australia's support.

"Our thoughts are with the crew and families affected," she said.

The Osprey aircraft, a tilt rotor aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but flies like an aeroplane, was in Australia for Operation Talisman Sabre, a biennial training exercise involving the defence forces of both countries, at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area. The exercises concluded at the end of July.