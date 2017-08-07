Asylum seekers gathered to protest against leaving the Manus Island facility on Friday. (Supplied)

A refugee has been found dead on Manus Island, near a primary school in East Lorengau, local police have confirmed.

An Iranian refugee due for resettlement in Papua New Guinea has died on Manus Island, police have confirmed to SBS World News.

It is unknown how the man died but he was found in bushland near a primary school.

Manus Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said details were still being determined but he ruled out murder.

"It was suicide," he told SBS World News.

Mr Yapu speculated that school children may have found the body.

But Iranian-Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani said conflicting reports were being received about the cause of death.

“It is very suspicious,” he told SBS World News.

“I think someone killed him; someone say he [killed] himself.”

Mr Boochani said the man suffered severe mental health issues for a long period of time. He was staying at a transit centre for refugees due to be resettled in PNG.

“He got crazy in detention, he got very sick,” Mr Boochani said.

Refugees had signed a letter saying the man required urgent medical attention, but nothing was done, Mr Boochani said, adding the man had family in Iran.

Mr Boochani said PNG was too dangerous for refugees.

“The people can’t sleep well because of the situation. It’s very critical anytime, they are ready to attack us,” he said.

The Immigration Department has been contacted for comment.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14