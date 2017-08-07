Signout
  • Asylum seekers gathered to protest against leaving the Manus Island facility on Friday. (Supplied)
Show Grid
  • Manus
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
A refugee has been found dead on Manus Island, near a primary school in East Lorengau, local police have confirmed.
By
Rashida Yosufzai

38 MINS AGO  UPDATED 7 MINS AGO

An Iranian refugee due for resettlement in Papua New Guinea has died on Manus Island, police have confirmed to SBS World News.

It is unknown how the man died but he was found in bushland near a primary school.

Manus Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said details were still being determined but he ruled out murder.

"It was suicide," he told SBS World News.

Mr Yapu speculated that school children may have found the body.

But Iranian-Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani said conflicting reports were being received about the cause of death.

“It is very suspicious,” he told SBS World News.

“I think someone killed him; someone say he [killed] himself.”

Mr Boochani said the man suffered severe mental health issues for a long period of time. He was staying at a transit centre for refugees due to be resettled in PNG.

“He got crazy in detention, he got very sick,” Mr Boochani said.

Refugees had signed a letter saying the man required urgent medical attention, but nothing was done, Mr Boochani said, adding the man had family in Iran.

Mr Boochani said PNG was too dangerous for refugees.

“The people can’t sleep well because of the situation. It’s very critical anytime, they are ready to attack us,” he said.

The Immigration Department has been contacted for comment.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

Related
'Fake deal, fake process': Manus asylum seekers angry over Trump-Turnbull transcript
Asylum seekers being held in Australian immigration detention on Manus Island have responded to the release of a phone call transcript in which the PM told the US president he could decide who to take or not take in the refugee swap.
Manus Island asylum seekers protest power cuts, PNG resettlement
Dozens of asylum seekers on Manus Island have protested power cuts at the detention centre and potential resettlement in Papua New Guinea.
Refugees afraid, confused as Manus detention centre shutdown begins
The removal of the detention centre on Manus Island is in full swing and will soon come to an end - but there are many refugees and asylum seekers still living there with nowhere to go.

Advertisement