Signout
  • A supplied image obtained on August 6, 2017 of 16-year-old Sam Kanizay in a Melbourne Hospital after sustaining suspected bites from 'tiny marine creatures' (AAP)
Show Grid
  • A supplied image obtained on August 6, 2017 of 16-year-old Sam Kanizay in a Melbourne Hospital after sustaining suspected bites from &#039;tiny marine creatures&#039;
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
A Melbourne teenager has gone for a dip at the beach and come out covered in blood and looking like a horror movie extra.
Source:
AAP
13 MINS AGO  UPDATED 7 MINS AGO

When Sam Kanizay, 16, felt sore after football on Saturday, he decided to soak his legs at Dendy Street Beach in Brighton.

Half an hour later, he walked out covered in what his family said were tiny marine creatures eating his legs.

"When he got out, he described having sand on his legs, so he went back in the water," his dad Jarrod Kanizay told AAP.

"He went back to his shoes and what he found was blood on his legs.

"They ate through Sam's skin and made it bleed profusely."

              

Mr Kanizay couldn't stop his son's legs bleeding and they went to hospital, where staff were at a loss to explain what had happened.

"As soon as we wiped them (his legs) down, they kept bleeding," he said.

"There was a massive pool of blood on the floor (at the hospital).

"No one knows what the creatures are. They've called a number of people, whether it's toxicity experts or marine exerts and other medics around Melbourne at least... (and) yep, no one (knows)."

The next night, Mr Kanizay went back to the beach with a pool net full of meat and captured the creatures he said were responsible "What is really clear is these little things really love meat," he said of a video, shared with AAP, showing the bugs in a tray of water devouring chunks of meat.

Recommended reading
Sunbathers killed as plane lands on packed Portugal beach
Two people sunbathing on a Portuguese beach have been killed after a light plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Lisbon.
Rescuers racing to free beached humpback whale on NSW mid-north coast
A young humpback whale has been found on the New South Wales mid-north coast, prompting a rescue operation from wildlife agencies.
About 200 beached whales refloat themselves in New Zealand
Most of the more than 200 whales who became stranded on New Zealand's notorious Farewell Spit on the weekend have been able to refloat themselves, conservation officials said Sunday.

Advertisement