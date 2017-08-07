Signout
  • Les Murray (AP Photo SBS Television)
  • Les Murray
SBS football legend Les Murray AM will be farewelled on Monday, August 14 at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral.
SBS World News
56 MINS AGO  UPDATED 53 MINS AGO

Last week NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed Murray’s family had accepted the offer of a state funeral.

“A fitting tribute for a wonderful Australian,” she said.

Les Murray will be farewelled on Monday August 14 at 11am at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral.

Thebroadcast veteran dubbed “Mr Football” died after a long period of illness last Monday.

SBS Managing Director Michael Ebeid said it was fitting that Murray's life and legacy be marked in a state funeral.

"Recognising his incredible contributions to the game and country that he loved," Mr Ebeid said.

Les Murray

"We’ve seen an incredible outpouring of grief from the football world and beyond since Monday, with tributes flooding in for the man who will be remembered as a much loved sporting personality, broadcasting icon, partner, father, grandfather, colleague and mentor - and above all, an inspiring Australian story."

Murray came to Australia as a refugee from Hungary and throughout his life was a dedicated advocate for refugees and a champion of multiculturalism.

He began his career at SBS in 1980 as a Hungarian subtitle writer.

But his passion for football saw him rapidly rise up the ranks in the sports team. By 1986, he was hosting the network's World Cup coverage.

As an SBS football commentator and presenter, he covered eight World Cups, before retiring in 2014. That same year he was also inducted into the FFA Football Hall of Fame.

He was honoured in 2006 with a Member of the Order of Australia and was inducted into the Football Federation Australia Hall of Fame.

Tributes have flown for Murray, with the football community and fans sharing their accolades of the lauded sports commentator.

Funeral details 

Les Murray AM will be farewelled via state funeral on Monday August 14, 11am at St Mary's Cathedral, College St, Sydney. 

In honour of a multicultural world, the family have requested that guests attending are encouraged to wear white.

In lieu of floral tributes, donations can be made to: The United Nations High Commission for Refugees: www.unrefugees.org.au/donate

