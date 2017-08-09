Former prime minister Tony Abbott has begun his public campaign urging Australians to vote 'no' in an upcoming plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

Australians who value the “traditional definition” of marriage and freedom of speech should vote against same-sex marriage, Mr Abbott said, speaking to reporters outside Parliament House on Wednesday morning.

“If you don't like political correctness, vote no,” Mr Abbott said.

The former PM is a long-time opponent of same-sex marriage, but said he would “respect the result” of the public vote.

The Australian Christian Lobby is also gearing up for the “no” campaign, saying it will argue same-sex marriage will lead to changes to the education system and an expansion of the controversial Safe Schools program.

“We will be asking mums and dads to donate, it will be very grassroots,” ACL’s executive director Lyle Shelton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will publically support the “yes” vote, but said he had “many other” calls on his time that would limit his capacity to campaign.

Mr Turnbull spoke at an inter-faith breakfast in Canberra on Wednesday with opposition leader Bill Shorten.

“That is when we are closest to God, when we love. When we open our heart and think not of ourselves but of others,” Mr Turnbull said, not making any specific reference to the same-sex marriage debate.

He urged practicing “altruism … to the stranger, to the person we don't know, perhaps don't understand”.

“When we argue with each other, we are arguing and debating about what is the right way forward, what is the best way we can show our love,” Mr Turnbull said.

Original plebiscite likely to be defeated in the Senate, confirming postal option

The government will today reintroduce the full, in-person plebiscite bill to the Senate.

But the Senate is widely expected to block the bill, as it did in November - with Labor, the Greens and the key Nick Xenophon group all opposed.

The government will then proceed with its plan for a non-compulsory vote through the postal system.

Australians would be mailed ballot papers from September 12, with a final result expected by November 15.

In the event of a 'yes' vote in either case, the government would allow a private member’s bill to legalise same-sex marriage to be introduced to the house in the final sitting fortnight of 2017.

“The postal vote... will give everybody their say. Everyone will get a say,” Turnbull said on Tuesday.

Attorney-General George Brandis said on Tuesday the postal plebiscite would likely result in legalised same-sex marriage.

"My prediction, and it's only a prediction, is that in the plebiscite, whichever of the two forms it takes, more people will vote yes than no," he told the ABC's 7.30 program.