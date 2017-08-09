Minister for Human Services Alan Tudge is confident new gaming legislation will pass parliament. (AAP)

Human Services Minister Alan Tudge is confident sweeping reforms will pass parliament, banning online gambling sites operating in Australia from offering lines of credit to their customers.

The legislation is expected to pass the Senate on Wednesday.

"Importantly (it) bans the online gambling companies from offering lines of credit to their customers which gets people into so much trouble, having already depleted their savings account," he told ABC Radio.

Mr Tudge has been campaigning for a crackdown on such lines of credit for years ever since an unemployed man with a whopping gambling debt came into his Victorian electorate office asking for help in early 2011.

The self-confessed problem gambler was offered $80,000 in credit from a corporate bookmaker and blew the lot in one weekend.

The legislation also cracks down on illegal offshore betting providers and clarifies the law on in-play betting.