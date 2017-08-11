The northern NSW town of Armidale will accept around 200 refugees who have fled conflicts in Iraq and Syria, the Turnbull Government will today announce.

The humanitarian migrants will start arriving in Armidale from February next year, government sources told SBS World News.

The places will be given to future refugees.

The announcement is not part of the 12,000 places for Syrian and Iraqi refugees allocated by the former Abbott Government, which have already been filled.

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce will announce the new regional settlement site within his own electorate at an Armidale pub on Friday.

He will be joined by the social services minister Christian Porter and the assistant minister Zed Seselja.

The move comes following long-term advocacy from Armidale’s local council, which voted in favour of applying to become a regional resettlement site earlier in the year.

Back in February, the former mayor of Armidale Council – which has since been amalgamated and placed under an administrator – said his community was well-placed to accept refugees.

“We have a world-class university, a TAFE, a regional hospital. We have quite a few schools, primary and secondary, and one of the schools actually has English lessons … which are being used by migrants and refugees,” the former mayor, Herman Beyersdorf, told SBS World News at the time.

Mr Joyce himself has also been advocating refugee settlement in Armidale for some time.

“I'm only too happy about them going to places such as Armidale and I'll do everything in my power to make sure they are welcome there,” Mr Joyce said in February.