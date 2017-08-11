Signout
  • Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce (AAP)
Show Grid
  • Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce
    File image of Armidale&#039;s Catholic church, taken on March 29, 2011.
Hide Grid
Images
02
 1/
02
Video
Audio
The northern NSW town of Armidale will accept around 200 refugees who have fled conflicts in Iraq and Syria, the Turnbull Government will today announce.
By
James Elton-Pym

56 MINS AGO  UPDATED 50 MINS AGO

The humanitarian migrants will start arriving in Armidale from February next year, government sources told SBS World News.

The places will be given to future refugees.

The announcement is not part of the 12,000 places for Syrian and Iraqi refugees allocated by the former Abbott Government, which have already been filled.

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce will announce the new regional settlement site within his own electorate at an Armidale pub on Friday.

He will be joined by the social services minister Christian Porter and the assistant minister Zed Seselja.

RELATED READING
Calls for Australian inquest into refugee's death on Manus island
SBS World News Radio: The family of a refugee who died on Manus Island is calling for an Australian inquest into his death.

The move comes following long-term advocacy from Armidale’s local council, which voted in favour of applying to become a regional resettlement site earlier in the year.

Back in February, the former mayor of Armidale Council – which has since been amalgamated and placed under an administrator – said his community was well-placed to accept refugees.

“We have a world-class university, a TAFE, a regional hospital. We have quite a few schools, primary and secondary, and one of the schools actually has English lessons … which are being used by migrants and refugees,” the former mayor, Herman Beyersdorf, told SBS World News at the time.

Mr Joyce himself has also been advocating refugee settlement in Armidale for some time.

“I'm only too happy about them going to places such as Armidale and I'll do everything in my power to make sure they are welcome there,” Mr Joyce said in February. 

RELATED READING
Refugee advocates tried to help Hamed Shamshiripour found dead on Manus Island
Refugee advocates say they had informed the Immigration Department that the Iranian man found dead on Manus Island was "at risk".
UN warns of 15-year refugee wait for Australian citizenship, wants English test leniency
The United Nations is urging senators to consider a range of changes to the Turnbull government's proposed crackdown on citizenship.
Government sets jobs and language benchmark for refugee service providers
The government has signed new contracts with refugee service providers, pushing them to drive unemployment rates down and improve their English language lessons.
Creating Chances: Refugee language program hits the mark
An English language program run out of a western Sydney high school is proving to be very effective for young refugees settling in the area.
Foreign Minister denies UN accusation Australia reneged on refugee deal
SBS World News Radio: Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the Australian government's position has been clear and consistent throughout negotiations about a controversial deal to re-settle asylum seekers and refugees in the United States.  
Fifty years in the making: Refugees in Australia's first Manus camp offered PNG citizenship
Almost half-a-century after Australia set up its first refugee processing centre on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, its West Papuan residents have been offered PNG citizenship.

Advertisement