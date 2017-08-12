Sally Pearson en route to securing a berth in the women's 100m hurdles in London. (AAP)

Australian Sally Pearson has thrown down the gauntlet to her competitors by clocking the fastest semi-final time in the 100m hurdles at the world athletics championships in London.

Pearson dominated the first of the three semi-finals on Friday evening, winning in 12.53 seconds.

World record holder Kendra Harrison from the United States went within a whisker of missing a berth in the final after crashing through the opening barrier in her semi.

The American recovered well enough to claim the last available qualifying berth in 12.86, sneaking through by one hundredth of a second.

But, like everyone else, the woman Harrison will be chasing in the final on Saturday (early Sunday AEST) will be Pearson.

The 2011 world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist has battled a series of wrist, achilles and hamstring injuries in recent years.

Now self-coached, the 30-year-old arrived in London in peak physical shape for her first global championships since finishing second at the 2013 world titles in Moscow.

Her semi-final time was a full tenth of a second quicker than the next fastest set by her longtime rival, Dawn Harper-Nelson from the United States (12.63).

Reginging world champ Danielle Williams from Jamaica was eliminated in the semis, as was Australian Michelle Jenneke, who clocked 13.25.