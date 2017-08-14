Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has told parliament he may be a NZ citizen. (AAP)

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has revealed he may be a New Zealand citizen.

"Last Thursday afternoon, the New Zealand High Commission contacted me to advise that on the basis of preliminary advice from the department of internal affairs which had received inquiries, considered that I could be a citizen of New Zealand by descent," Mr Joyce told the House of Representatives on Monday.

"Needless to say, I was shocked to receive this information. I've always been an Australian citizen born in Tamworth. Neither my or my parents had any reason to believe that I may be a citizen of any other country.

"The New Zealand Government has no record of registering me as a New Zealand citizen.

"The government has taken legal advice from the Solicitor-General.

"On the basis of the Solicitor-General's advice, they're of the firm view that it will not be found to be disqualified by the operation of section 44.1 of the Constitution of serving as a member for New England."

