The Dietitians Association of Australia says the average Australian doesn't need protein supplements and has backed calls for tighter regulations.

Dietitians have backed calls for tighter regulations on protein supplements following the death of Australian bodybuilder Meegan Hefford.

Hefford, 25, died in June of Urea Cycle Disorder, a rare genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to metabolise protein.

Unaware of her condition, the mother-of-two was on a diet of protein shakes and eating protein-rich foods.

Ms Hefford's mother, Michelle White, on Sunday called for protein supplements to be more regulated in Australia to protect others like her daughter.

Gabrielle Maston, an accredited practising dietitian and spokesperson for the Dietitians Association of Australia, says most people don't need a protein supplement.

For people who don't go to the gym and lift heavy weights the recommended intake of protein is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of lean body mass, she says.

"So you can easily get that through eating a bit of chicken or steak at lunch and dinner, even vegetarian alternatives," said Ms Maston.

Athletes like a bodybuilder or a footballer, could need 2-3 grams of protein per kilogram, she says.

Ms Maston agrees the industry needs to be more regulated because even athletes could be at risk of consuming more protein than they need.

"Most of them have on their labels 'use three or four scoops per protein shake'; that could give you anywhere up to 150-200 grams of protein in just one hit, which could be half of someone's daily intake just in one shake" said Ms Maston.

The "scary" thing about protein supplements is not just the protein but the impurities that can be found in the power, claims Ms Maston.

"What studies have shown is that there is actually heavy metals that are found in these protein powders, especially ones that have come from overseas," she told AAP.

In general, for people wanting to remain lean, dietitians advise consuming protein through eating "proper" food.

"That way you can chew your food and you get the sensation of fullness because of the chewing mechanism and then you also get a variety of nutrients in the food that you eat too," Ms Maston said.

"We always say its bad to eat processed foods and processed carbs, but then why do we think eating processed protein is a good thing.

"It's better to have your chicken and meat with the zinc and iron in it and all the enzymes that come with it rather then drinking a protein shake that takes 30 seconds to drink," she said.