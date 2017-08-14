Dani Stevens produced the throw of her life to take discus silver at the world championships. (AAP)

Australian Dani Stevens has won the silver medal in the women's discus at the world athletics championships in London.

Dani Stevens has smashed the Australian record to claim the silver medal in the women's discus at the world athletics championships in London.

Stevens burst onto the global scene as a 21-year-old in Berlin back in 2009 when she became the youngest woman to win a world throwing title.

The intervening eight years have produced several disappointments at the elite level for the Australian.

But the 29-year-old stepped up big-time on Sunday night in London.

Already in the silver-medal position behind Croatian powerhouse Sandra Perkovic with one round to go, Stevens produced the best throw of her life - a huge 69.64m effort which smashed the previous national record of 68.72m set 23 years ago by Daniela Costian.

Two-time Olympic champ Perkovic won the gold medal with a throw of 70.31m.

The bronze went to Melina Robert-Michon of France with 66.21m.