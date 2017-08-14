Dani Stevens has smashed the Australian record to claim the silver medal in the women's discus at the world athletics championships in London.
Stevens burst onto the global scene as a 21-year-old in Berlin back in 2009 when she became the youngest woman to win a world throwing title.
The intervening eight years have produced several disappointments at the elite level for the Australian.
But the 29-year-old stepped up big-time on Sunday night in London.
Already in the silver-medal position behind Croatian powerhouse Sandra Perkovic with one round to go, Stevens produced the best throw of her life - a huge 69.64m effort which smashed the previous national record of 68.72m set 23 years ago by Daniela Costian.
Two-time Olympic champ Perkovic won the gold medal with a throw of 70.31m.
The bronze went to Melina Robert-Michon of France with 66.21m.