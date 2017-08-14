KEY DETAILS ABOUT POSTAL SURVEY ON SAME-SEX MARRIAGE:
* The package sent to all Australians on the electoral roll will include a reply paid envelope.
* Any extraneous material placed in the envelope will be destroyed and the survey form may also be destroyed.
* Lost or spoilt survey forms can be replaced.
* Those not wishing to participate are encouraged to destroy the form.
* Surveys will be barcoded, but will only be used for "mark-in" purposes.
* Those who turn 18 after August 24 won't be able to vote.
* Arrangements will be made to allow remote Australians, those living in Antarctica and those deployed overseas to participate.
* The result will be published on the ABS website on November 15 and broken down along electorate and state lines.
* Observers will be nominated by parliamentarians to monitor key steps in the process.
TIMELINE:
* AUGUST 24: Electoral roll closes for new enrolments or updates.
* SEPTEMBER 12: Start of mail-out.
* OCTOBER 11: Requests for replacement surveys closes.
* OCTOBER 27: The date voters are strongly encouraged to post their form back by.
NOVEMBER 7: Responses received after this date won't be processed.
NOVEMBER 15: Result released.
(Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)