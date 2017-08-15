Peter Handscomb has been working on his keeping but batting remains the priority. (AAP)

Peter Handscomb says he's ready to take the keeping gloves for Australia's Test side at any point during the upcoming Test tour of Bangladesh.

Handscomb served as stumper for Australia during day three of this year's SCG Test, when Matthew Wade was sick.

He was also behind the stumps throughout the ensuing ODI tour of New Zealand, when Wade tweaked his back.

However, both of those occasions were temporary measures.

Handscomb has reiterated throughout his career he is a back-up keeper and batting is the No.1 priority.

It's highly unlikely the Victorian batsman will be asked to keep throughout the two-Test series that starts on August 27 and will be played on turning tracks.

But there is every chance Wade could miss some part of a game because of injury or illness, so Handscomb is getting a crash course in subcontinent keeping during the ongoing intra-squad match.

"It's an interesting one. I was doing some (recent) white-ball keeping for Yorkshire in England," Handscomb said after scoring 105 on day one of the tune-up.

"Ultimately I'm happy to do it if it's good for team balance, if it opens up another position for a batter or bowler to come into the side.

"But first and foremost, I've always said that batting is my No.1 and then keeping is definitely second fiddle."

Handscomb is behind the stumps for David Warner's XI in the three-day game that will resume on Tuesday, giving him a chance to learn more about the intricacies of Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar's bowling.

The 26-year-old, who debuted during last year's day-night Test in Adelaide, and Wade will both benefit from Brad Haddin's recent appointment as fielding coach.

Haddin worked with Handscomb in New Zealand earlier this year but also mentored him last year during an Australia A series.

"He's very capable with the gloves and it's a luxury to have someone like him in a touring party," Haddin said earlier this year.

"He's too much value to Australian cricket as a batsman at the moment (to play as a keeper).

"He's a quality batsman. I don't think there's any long-term plans for him to keep in longer forms of the game."