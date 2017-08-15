North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been briefed on a plan to fire missiles near Guam, home to US air and naval bases, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

Kim "examined the plan for a long time" and "discussed it" with commanding officers on Monday during his inspection of the command of the Strategic Force in charge of the North's missile units, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea's military said last week that it would finalise by mid-August its detailed plan to test-fire four intermediate-range ballistic missiles in an "enveloping fire" around Guam and report it to its leader for approval.

Tensions have been mounting since the North tested two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month, which appeared to bring much of the US within range.

Responding to the tests, US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen".

The North in turn threatened to test-fire its missiles towards the US Pacific island of Guam.

The war of words has sparked global alarm, with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping urging calm on both sides.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In also waded in on Monday, calling for calm in the standoff with North Korea, saying there should never be another war on the peninsula.

US will take out any missile seen as hitting Guam: Mattis

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that the United States would know the trajectory of a missile fired by North Korea within moments and would "take it out" if the missile looked like hitting the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Mattis told reporters that war could break out if North Korea were to fire a missile at the United States.

"If they fire at the United States, it could escalate into war very quickly," Mattis said. The United States would know the trajectory of a North Korean missile "within moments" and if a missile is assessed to be hitting Guam, "we will take it out," he said.

Mattis said that if a North Korean missile were headed toward the waters near Guam, instead of aimed directly at the island, then the president would decide what action to take.

Concern that North Korea is close to achieving its goal of putting the mainland United States within range of a nuclear weapon has caused tension to spike in recent months.

Tension on the Korean peninsula eased slightly on Monday as South Korea's president said resolving North Korea's nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully.

World stocks rose along with US Treasury yields and the US dollar as investors regained an appetite for riskier investments amid an easing of Korea tensions.