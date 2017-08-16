Labor leader Bill Shorten has been referred to the Registered Organisations Commission over a GetUp! donation made when he was in charge of a major trade union.

Labor leader Bill Shorten will be investigated over a donation of union funds he allegedly made to activist group GetUp! while in charge of the Australian Workers Union.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash has referred the issue to the Registered Organisations Commission.

Senator Cash seized on reports the AWU gave about $100,000 to the left-wing advocacy group when it was launched in 2005

Mr Shorten was also one of GetUp's original board members.

A spokesman for the Labor leader told The Australian support for GetUp! was endorsed by the union's national executive at the time.

At least five members of the executive at the time recalled Mr Shorten raising the matter, but they had no memory of any formal approval.

Senator Cash wants to confirm whether the donation was properly authorised and in accordance with the union's rules.

"Their failure to provide this information strongly suggests that they have something to hide," she said on Wednesday.

Senator Cash says the commission has the power to obtain the information so far not provided.