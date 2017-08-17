Insurance giant QBE has lifted first-half profit 30 per cent to $US345 million despite a claims blowout in an emerging markets business it will now restructure.

QBE confirmed it plans to activate its previously announced $A1 billion buyback during the second half, but says it is splitting its poorly performing emerging markets unit into two separate divisions focused on Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

The company, whose shares dropped more than 10 per cent when it flagged the problem back in June, declared a partially franked interim dividend of 22 cents, compared to a fully franked 21 cents a year ago.