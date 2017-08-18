Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirms one Australian woman is in a 'serious but stable' condition after the Barcelona terror attack.

Police said they had arrested two suspects after the assault, the latest in a wave of vehicle rampages across Europe in recent years.

The IS propaganda agency Amaq claimed that "soldiers" from the jihadist group

The federal government has marshalled its officials in Spain to seek out Australians in the city of Barcelona after a terror attack.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said one Australian woman from New South Wales is in a serious but stable condition.

"All we have been told at this stage is that she's in a serious but stable condition," Ms Bishop said.

"Our consular staff are on their way from Madrid to ensure that we have more staff on the ground. Our honorary consul, who has been stationed in Barcelona for a number of years, is visiting hospitals and keeping in close contact with the authorities."

Ms Bishop said two young Australian men were also "directly affected" by the attack.

"I believe they're from Victoria and they've been in direct contact with our consular staff and advise that they were directly affected but gone back to their hotel and they will seek medical treatment in the morning," she said.

"I don't know if they have injuries or they're just seeking to see a health professional in the morning."

She said she has received information that 16 people have died, with 100 more people injured.

She urged Australians in the area to stay in their hotels and follow the directions of local authorities.

Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne said Australians should seek consular assistance if they need it.

The government wants any Australians in the city to let people know they are safe - either through Facebook, by calling relatives or contacting the consulate in Spain.

He urges concerned Australians to call the DFAT hotline: 1300 555 135.