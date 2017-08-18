A study has found children with severe infections requiring IV antibiotics can safely have it home. (AAP)

A study of at-home IV antibiotic therapy for children has provided evidence to support its efficacy and safety, meaning sick kids could leave hospital earlier.

Some children with severe infections requiring intravenous antibiotics can safely have these at home instead of in hospital, a study has found.

Australian researchers systematically reviewed the efficacy, safety and cost of home-based versus hospital-based IV antibiotic therapy for a variety of acute infections in children such as appendicitis and chest infections.

The findings, published in journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, will help to leave hospital earlier, says lead author Associate Professor Penelope Bryant from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI).

"Many children in hospital are on IV antibiotics. Most parents would prefer their children to be at home if it is safe to do so," said Associate Professor Bryant.

The review analysed all possible studies investigating home-based and hospital-based intravenous antibiotic therapy and assessed them for quality.

In total, 19 studies were included in the review.

According to the findings, the incidence of complications and readmission to hospital was similar for hospital-based and home-based treatments.

In seven of 15 studies, 47 per cent of patients who had all or part of their care at home received treatment for longer than those who were treated entirely in hospital.

"No studies showed that home-based treatment was less safe than hospital-based treatment," the authors wrote.

In all studies in which treatment satisfaction or costs were assessed, home-based treatment was satisfactory to patients or patients' families.

It was also found at-home IV treatment was less expensive per episode than hospital-based treatment by up to 75 per cent.

"Thus, home-based intravenous antibiotic therapy might be popular and cost-effective, but randomised studies of the efficacy of this strategy are needed," the authors suggested.

Associate Professor Bryant says it would be a "good thing" if children went home earlier, even if it was by one day.

She called on doctors to actively consider IV antibiotic treatment at home as a management option.

"Children do better psychologically at home, they get better faster, they are less at risk of hospital acquired infections, and dynamics are improved for the whole family," she said.