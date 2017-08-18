The Wallaroos have taken third spot in their Women's Rugby World Cup group after beating Japan 29-15 for the first win of their campaign.

Australia led 19-0 at Billings Park after tries from Samantha Treherne, Grace Hamilton and Mahalia Murphy but Japan got back within four points as Saki Minami, Riho Kurogi and Maki Takano crossed.

That set up a tense second half but a try for Nareta Marsters and a second for Treherne secured the win for Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Black Ferns have secured a semi-final spot with an eight-try thumping of Canada.

Tight-head prop Aldora Itunu scored a hat-trick in the 48-5 win, which was marred by two yellow cards.