Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza took almost three hours to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in Ohio. (AAP)

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is into the Cincinnati Open semi-finals again after a marathon three-set win over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Garbine Muguruza has fought off Svetlana Kuznetsova to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals with a 6-2 5-7 7-5 win.

The Wimbledon champion clinched her second straight Ohio semi-final berth with a forehand deep into the corner that Kuznetsova could only steer into the net.

"I think it was one of the best matches of the year," Muguruza said. "I think we both played very well, especially in the third set. I know I won, but I'm sure she feels like it was a great match as well, because it was a tough battle and very hot out there."

Muguruza needed 2 hours, 45 minutes - the longest of her three tournament matches - to clinch the win. It came less than 24 hours after she spent 2 hours, 18 minutes on the court and fought off three match points to overcome Madison Keys in the round of 16.

Kutznetsova, a two-time grand slam champion and the draw's oldest woman at 32, spent eight more minutes on the court on Friday than she did in her previous two matches combined.

Muguruza now has reached the semi-finals of two of the three tournaments she has entered since winning Wimbledon.

"You know, I'm happy with the way I'm playing and the way I'm going through these tough matches, because, you know, I've got to dig in and somehow win them," she said. "For sure, even if I didn't win a tournament, I'm very happy that I'm getting deep into the tournament."

World No.1 and defending champion Karolina Pliskova toppled qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-3 4-6 6-0 in the completion of a round-of-16 match postponed by rain from Thursday. Pliskova was scheduled to meet Caroline Wozniacki in a quarter-final match later on Friday.

Wildcard Sloane Stephens also prevailed in a postponed match, defeating Ekaterina Makarova 2-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Julia Goerges, who upset fifth seed Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-4.