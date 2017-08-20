Authorities have denied reports Sydney boy Julian Cadman, 7, has been found in a Barcelona hospital. (AAP)

The British foreign office is among various sources denying Australian boy Julian Cadman, 7, who is missing after the Barcelona terror attacks, has been found.

The British foreign ministry and Spanish police are among the authorities denying a seven-year-old Australian boy missing after the Barcelona terror attack has been found.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo had reported on Saturday afternoon local time that Julian Cadman had been found at a hospital in Barcelona, citing a source with the Catalan police.

However, this was followed by denials from the Catalan force and the British authorities.

"These reports are inaccurate, they are not correct," a spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard newspaper in London.

"We are still in the same place as yesterday. We are confirming one British national missing."

Sydney boy Julian became separated from his seriously injured mother Jom when a van ploughed into crowds in the city's busy Las Ramblas district on Friday.

The boy's father, Andrew, was due to arrive in Barcelona on Saturday night local time after departing Sydney on Friday to be by his wife's side in hospital and help find their son.

Australian authorities haven't yet confirmed Julian has been found.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday asked Australians to pray for the boy and his family.

"I think we should all, in a our quiet moments, say a prayer for that little boy," Mr Turnbull said.

"All of us as parents know the anguish his father is going through and his whole family is going through, as they rush to seek to find him in Barcelona."

Julian's family and friends took to social media to spread the word in an effort to find the young boy on Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out again tonight to the Cadman family. Wishing for the best to Andrew Cadman that he finds Jom and Julian both well," family friend Julie Tuckwell posted on Facebook.

Another Sydney woman, Suria Intan, who was on the last few days of a European holiday with friends, is also in a serious condition in hospital after being seriously injured in the attack.

Ms Intan is a Commonwealth Bank worker and is heavily involved with Hillsong. A spokesperson told AAP its church in Barcelona is supporting her and her family.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said four Australians were injured in the attack including two Victorian men who have been released from hospital.

At least 100 people were injured and 14 killed in the attack claimed by Islamic State.