An explosion at a shipyard in South Korea owned by STX Offshore & Shipbuilding has killed four workers.

South Korea's fire department did not give the cause of Sunday's blast. Korean media reports said a tank exploded in a ship under construction.

The four men, aged in their 30s to 50s, were painting the ship in the yard in Jinhae, an industrial hub on the country's southeast coast, an official from the National Fire Agency said.

"No additional injuries were reported," the official said.

The ship is intended to carry about 74,000 tonnes of oil, and to be delivered to a Greek buyer in October.